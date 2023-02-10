Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digi International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.92 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

