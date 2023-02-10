Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.46. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.