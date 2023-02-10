Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2,397.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 812,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,132 shares of company stock worth $4,377,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $896.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.