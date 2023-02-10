Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.