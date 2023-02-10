Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after purchasing an additional 121,943 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.