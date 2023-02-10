Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 557,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

