Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.26 and last traded at $185.50. 131,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 140,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.18.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
