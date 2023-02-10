Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.26 and last traded at $185.50. 131,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 140,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

