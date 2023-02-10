Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.74.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
