Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

