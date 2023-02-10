National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Sunday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

BIP opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 248.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,053.71%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

