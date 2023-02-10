National Bank Financial Lowers WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WildBrain Price Performance

Shares of WildBrain stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.