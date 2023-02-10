National Bankshares Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$240.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFC. Raymond James lowered Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.91.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$193.67 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$170.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The firm has a market cap of C$33.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.