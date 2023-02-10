Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 4.5%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 295,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 730,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTCO shares. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

