Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSAT. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viasat by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

