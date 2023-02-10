Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NLLSF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NLLSF stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

