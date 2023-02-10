New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

New Relic stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $74,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth about $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in New Relic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic by 620.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

