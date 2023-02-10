New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NYCB. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after acquiring an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 377,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

