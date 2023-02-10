New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $122,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

