New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,321 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

CG stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

