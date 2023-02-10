NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NXE stock opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -38.55. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.68.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

