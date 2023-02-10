Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 172.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

