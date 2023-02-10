NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.03. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
