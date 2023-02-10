NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.03. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.