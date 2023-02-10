NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Down 1.7 %

NI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

