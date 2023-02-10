Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.42

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Rating)

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.