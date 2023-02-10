Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $19.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $22.34 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

