Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $19.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.