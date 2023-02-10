NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,809 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.6 %

NLOK opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

