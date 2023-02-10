O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $22.04 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

