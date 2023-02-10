OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

OCI Stock Performance

OCINF stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. OCI has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40.

About OCI

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

