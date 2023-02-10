Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CFO Sells $27,458.24 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,082,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

