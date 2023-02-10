Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) CFO Sells $27,458.24 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
