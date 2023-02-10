Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) General Counsel Sells $26,207.44 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 3.9 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,192,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 569,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,082,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

