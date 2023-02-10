Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Cut to GBX 60 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Mutual Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.04 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 604.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

