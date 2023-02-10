Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Price Target Cut to GBX 60 by Analysts at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Old Mutual Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 52-week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.04 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 604.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Old Mutual Company Profile
Further Reading
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.