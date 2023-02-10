Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.43. 21,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 202,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 619,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

