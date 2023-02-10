OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

