onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $93.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ON. William Blair downgraded onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.