Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,456,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 658,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

