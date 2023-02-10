Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,029 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Organon & Co. worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 36.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 561,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

