Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 743 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

