Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $362.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.87. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $260.73 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.