Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

