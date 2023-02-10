Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 249 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

ETN stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

