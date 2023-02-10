Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.