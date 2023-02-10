Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 11,397 Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

