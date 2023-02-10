Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $113.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.