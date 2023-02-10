Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 283,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 194,053 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 996,974 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

