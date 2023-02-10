Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

