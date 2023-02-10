Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

