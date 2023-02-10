Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $478,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Evergy Profile

EVRG stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.