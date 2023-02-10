Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $550,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NorthWestern Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.