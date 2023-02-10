Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $550,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

