Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $580,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 530,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 176,896 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,166,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

