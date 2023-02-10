Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $585,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 92.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $86.53 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.