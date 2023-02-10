Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

